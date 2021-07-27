CLINTON — Starting today, July 27, 2021, the intersection of Concord Avenue and Wallace Street will be closed for the next two weeks due to sewer work construction.
Please contact the Engineering Department with any questions.
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: July 27, 2021 @ 6:20 pm
Edith Rae Pruett age 66 of Clinton, died Monday July 26, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home, Clinton. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at Springdale Cemetery. Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
CLINTON [mdash] Henry Bartels, 80, of Clinton, formerly of Camanche, died Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home. A private service is being planned. Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting …
Vickie L. Marx-Eble, 57, of Clinton, passed away, Sunday, July 25, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
