CLINTON – Construction will take a little more time to get underway than your normal, locally funded project, but plans are moving full speed ahead for a roadwork plan – known as the Drive to Prosperity – that will overhaul Clinton’s Bluff Boulevard and Manufacturing Drive.
“It’s definitely the biggest road project we’ve ever entertained,” said City Engineer Jason Craft during a recent council update. “Four miles of full reconstruction including every single thing underground. We’re excited about it.”
The city of Clinton in November was awarded a $15 million federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity grant to help fund the work, which will actually be two projects that will fully reconstruct the roadway from U.S. 30 to Seventh Avenue at a cost of about $35 million.
City officials say the planned project has piqued the interest of local residents, so much so that Clinton councilmembers were eager to be updated at last week’s City Council meeting.
“This is the number 1 project that we are doing that I have been asked about over the past month,” said At-Large Councilman Gregg Obren. “Everybody wants to know: ‘What are you going to do here?’ ‘What about our intersection here?’ ‘What about our road over there?’ ‘What about the bridge?’ Everybody is interested about this. This has been the number one project everyone is asking about.”
Craft explained to the council that the Drive to Prosperity project is set apart from other city work because of the federal dollars put toward it.
“This is a little different. We have to follow a federal checklist; just for hiring one consultant, we have to follow a 53-step process. We’re on step one,” he said, leading council members to respond with laughter.
He said the first step is putting together a Request for Proposal, known as an RFP, which will be used to solicit three qualified professional engineering firms interested in the scope of work, the first phase of which will be the full design of Bluff Boulevard.
The work will include fulfilling Environmental Policy Act requirements, making sure there are no historic properties and completing archeological studies.
“So there’s a lot of money that will be spent on preliminary engineering that normally wouldn’t be spent on a city project in which we’d go right into design,” Craft said.
He said it will be a one-month process to get the RFPs back and a selection committee will meet to pick the top three engineering firms, which will give presentations to the group.
“Once we pick the most qualified firm we will negotiate time and materials that will be reimbursable from the federal grant,” he said.
He said Manufacturing Drive construction will start in 2024.
“The next year we will start with Bluff. So the plan is full reconstruction from Highway 30 to Seventh Avenue,” he said.
An ECIA representative who helped the cities of Dubuque and Maquoketa with federally funded projects will assist with administering the grant.
“We want to make sure we follow everything exactly as the feds want us to because we will be audited seven years from now when the project is over,” Craft said.
Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said he has fielded a lot of questions about the work.
“I think it’s important to highlight this as well, just because a lot of folks have asked me,” Maddasion said. “We were awarded the $15 million. When are we going to start? How long is it going to take?’”
Work includes reconstructing two bridges, converting the roadway into a three-lane section with added turn lanes all at major intersections, adding a roundabout at South 19th Street, interconnecting traffic signals, separating sewer and sanitary lines, and installing bio-swales to capture rainwater and filter storm water. It will also upgrade traffic signals, install sidewalks and a bicycle route, add transit shelters, and modify intersections.
Clinton’s $15 million award is funded through the Fiscal Year 2021 RAISE Transportation discretionary grant program, with those grants awarded on a competitive basis for projects that will have a significant local or regional impact. Overall, nearly $1 billion will be invested in American infrastructure through the RAISE discretionary grants program. In all, funds were earmarked for 90 projects in 47 states, the District of Columbia and Guam. The city of Clinton is the only RAISE grant recipient in the State of Iowa.
In addition to the RAISE grant, the Clinton project will be funded with $6.6 million from the state of Iowa, the city’s local match of $13.3 million, and an Iowa American Water commitment of $3.2 million. The city of Clinton also is working with Alliant Energy for upgrades to their utilities along the entire corridor.
