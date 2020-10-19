CLINTON — The Clinton County Historical Society has announced it will host its fifth annual Festival of Trees in December.
The event, which will be set up in the CCHS museum at 601 S. First St., will be Dec. 4 through Dec. 13. The trees are presented by private residents, organizations and local businesses to honor the holiday season.
Open hours are as follows:
• Friday, Dec. 4, 4-7 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 5, 4-? p.m. Santa will be at the museum after the Downtown Clinton Alliance tree lighting.
• Sunday, Dec. 6, 1- 4 p.m.
• Monday, Dec. 7, 4-7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 8, 4-7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 9, 4-7 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 10 4-7 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 11 4-7 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 12, 4-7 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 13, 1-4 p.m.
All are welcome and holiday treats will be provided. Volunteer hosts during open hours would be welcomed.
