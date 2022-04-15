DES MOINES – Nine honorees, including one from Clinton, will be inducted into the 2022 Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame next week, state officials have announced.
Lt. Governor Adam Gregg will induct Greg Fier, of Clinton, seven other individuals, and a team of people focused on increasing vaccination rates, during a ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol building April 21. Fier joins a list of honorees that includes Tabinda Cheema, Davenport; Herbert Hazewinkel Jr., Peosta; Dr. Steven Meyer, Sioux City; Pam Schoffner, Polk City; Edna Schrandt, Decorah; Tom Townsend, Dubuque; VaxDSM Project, Des Moines; and Kathy Waychoff, Fairfax.
Being selected for the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame is the most prestigious state-level honor volunteers can receive as recognition of extraordinary donations of volunteer service to their communities, according to Volunteer Iowa, a commission composed of 15 to 25 governor-appointed individuals that determines who will be inducted.
According to Volunteer Iowa, Fier was selected for his volunteerism and advocating for people living with multiple sclerosis.
His profile on the Volunteer Iowa site notes Fier has overcome the adversity of total quadriplegia due to multiple sclerosis to become an incredibly productive service leader as well as an advocate and inspiration for others with MS and other disabilities.
“As his physical abilities steadily dwindled from MS, his determination to serve his community grew. He focuses his creative talents, communication skills and technical learning ability to contribute to the community in many ways,” the profile states. Fier began his advocacy work when he joined the Clinton MS Support group. Soon state and local politicians and leaders got to know Fier, who taught them about the many issues that people with MS and various disabilities face.
Volunteer Iowa noted that Fier became one of the main organizers of the MS’issippi Walk-n-Roll, which has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the National MS Society since 2013.
He also is recognized for his personal mission to provide hands-free technology and technical assistance for a local musician who had been diagnosed with MS. Volunteer Iowa noted that he spearheaded a fundraising project to cover the costs for this one individual and then engaged friends, families, and the local MS support group to establish a nonprofit organization with the mission to provide individuals living with MS support and resources to remain independent in their own homes. The Bob Finch Memorial Fund has contributed over $40,000 to cover the cost of projects that span from installing stairway lifts and hardwood floors to fully remodeling bathrooms and purchasing vans.
Fier remains a dedicated advocate for people with disabilities, participating with local, state, and national advocacy groups and much of his advocacy has centered on caregiver support, focusing on residential caregivers being fairly compensated and treated with respect and flexibility. Volunteer Iowa states that Fier is dedicating his award to his caregivers and all home and community-based caregivers who give so much of themselves.
“As he states, ‘I hope that my ability to volunteer shines as a testament to how keeping disabled and elderly folks in their homes and communities instead of institutions is better for all of us,’” Volunteer Iowa stated in his profile.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony also will include the presentation of two Excellence in Mentoring Awards, which gives Iowa MENTOR certified programs the opportunity to recognize outstanding long-time youth mentors. The recipients of the 2022 Excellence in Mentoring Award are Matt Guess of West Des Moines and Mike Leerar of Garner.
