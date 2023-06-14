CLINTON — The committee organizing Clinton’s annual Fourth of July Festival in Riverview Park this year, with Angela Gabel as chairwoman, is striving for bigger and better.
“Last year was a little bit rough,” she says. “We had our first rain ever in Fourth of July Festival history, so it started off a little rocky. We had to cancel our parade and there were a lot of people who were upset because there were thunderstorms coming through and I made the executive decision to just keep all of our kids safe and cancel the parade, and then right after I canceled it, everything was like perfect.”
This year, the festival will begin with a Wiffle ball tournament at 8 a.m., a volleyball tournament at 9 a.m., and a bags tournament at 10:30 a.m. Food vendors will open at 11 a.m. and carnival rides will begin at noon.
The first carnival to ever be a part of the festival was held last year. Gabel says there will be a different carnival this year, though, since the owner of the first has since died. A second carnival was confirmed but she says they just recently canceled due to a lack of workers.
“It just so happens that Preston had a carnival last week and the gentleman who came up there,” Gabel says, “is going to come down here and be a part of our celebration as well.”
The parade will begin traveling along the riverfront at 1 p.m., grand marshaled by Lenny Weih, who is a former Clinton High School teacher and coach, and was an athletic administrator from 1970 to 2001. His wife of 56 years, Sue Weih, who died in December, will be honored as well.
The national anthem will be performed by Carter Jargo at 2 p.m., after which, at 2:15 p.m., there will be a petting zoo, carnival games, kiddie tractor races by the Riverview Bandshell and live music by Down 24.
Iowa independent professional wrestling company Central Empire Wrestling matches will start at 4:30 p.m., bringing the festival to an end at 6 p.m.
“We’re really lucky to partner with Ted Tornow and the LumberKings,” Gabel says. “Ted has helped with the schedule for the Prospect League and so he tries every year to get a game on the Fourth of July here in Clinton. Everybody who volunteers gets a ticket to the game also. This year, we’re hosting the Burlington Bees. It’s kind of getting to be a tradition to have them up here on our game day, but the game starts at 6:30 and then the fireworks begin following the end of the LumberKings game.”
What Gabel calls “a very small board but a dedicated board” receives a little bit of funding from the city, "the rest of everything that we raise is just private donations.”
Those are received in part through the festival’s GoFundMe page each year to pay for expenses like the carnival, which comes for its second year at a cost of $6,000 for it alone.
Gabel, who’s been a member of the festival committee since it began 11 years ago, recalls “The very first year that we did the festival, we were actually only raising $1,400 to have insurance for a parade, and our community was so amazing that they actually donated $40,000. So the first five years, everything at the festival was free, all the bounce houses, all the food, like, everything.”
Over time, though, she says that fewer people were donating less money. Thus, Gabel has been making an effort to diligently share a link to the festival’s GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-clinton-4th-of-july-festival-2023?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet &utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.
Another way to contribute to the festival is by volunteering to help with games, which can be done via the festival’s Facebook page or by sending a message to Gabel through Facebook Messenger.
The commemorative button contest was won by 9-year-old Taedyn Cewe of Camanche. Gabel says those buttons are now being made and should be out next week.
