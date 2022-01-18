IOWA CITY — Grace Tubbs of Clinton is one of 113 University of Iowa student-athletes named to the 2021 fall Academic All-Big Ten team. The list includes student-athletes from men’s cross country, women’s cross country, field hockey, football, women’s soccer, and volleyball.
Tubbs, a member of Iowa’s soccer team, is a junior majoring in human physiology.
Five of the six teams either matched or set school records. Men’s cross country, women’s cross country and field hockey all had school record totals, while volleyball eclipsed their most honorees for a second straight season. Soccer’s 19 selections matched the school record for a second straight season and third time in program history, while football’s 40 selections are second-most all-time (one off the program record).
To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team (as verified by being on the official squad list as of Nov. 1 for fall sports), have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.