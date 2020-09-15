The Clinton Public Library’s main library hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The main floor is available for browsing and checking out items. The Lyons Branch is open by appointment. Call 242-5355 Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., to make your appointment to visit.
Computer appointments on the main floor are available during open hours for a limited number of computers. The Children’s floor is available for browsing by 45-minute appointments, starting on the top of the hour; call 243-5436 or email childrens@clintonpubliclibrary.us to reserve your time slot. If you are returning items, please use our book drop or media drop for non-book items.
2020 CENSUS: Free Census swag is available on the Children’s floor and main floor of the library. Please be sure to send in your 2020 Census responses by the end of September.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOKSTORE OPEN AGAIN: The Friends of the Library Underground Bookstore is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located on the lower level of our library. Please practice social distancing.
MARKET MUSIC RESCHEDULED: On Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., join us at Four Square Park in the Lyons district for Todd Striley and the Noize. Bring your kids, lawn chairs, and coolers and enjoy some great music while still social distancing, shop the Farmer’s Market or just relax and enjoy the scene. Get ready to rock! They’re fun and free, and the whole family can enjoy. Special thanks to our sponsors 1st Gateway Credit Union, Citizens First Bank, and the Lyons Business and Professional Association.
CRAFTERNOON PICKUP: Felt Flowers are simple to make and can be used to decorate clothing, jewelry and hair. This grab & go bag will provide instructions, a felt flower from the CPL cutting machine, and a pin back. You will need a glue gun and glue sticks. Contactless pickup is available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at the front entry of the Lyons Branch Library and curbside at the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.