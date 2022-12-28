CLINTON — Just a few months after completing a $156 million factory expansion, the Clinton factory recently announced another planned expansion to add automated warehousing technology to the facility.
The $110 million investment will create 15 new jobs and continue its impressive growth to better serve the pets and people who love them, according to a press release from Grow Clinton.
Nestle Purina PetCare Company is a subsidiary of Nestle S.A. and is headquartered in St. Louis. Purina manufactures pet care products, including pet food, snacks and cat litter products. In Clinton, Purina produces various dry pet food and snacks. The most recent project includes the construction of a 90,000-square-foot building to support an expansion at the facility.
“Nestle Purina PetCare Company’s continued investment in the Greater Clinton Region is proof that our area boasts a business-friendly environment with the infrastructure and resources necessary to be successful,” said Andy Sokolovich, president and CEO of Grow Clinton, a 501(c)(6) tourism, community and economic development organization located in Clinton. “The company hosts a positive culture focused on the well-being of its team, our community, and the manufacturing of quality pet food. I am privileged to have the opportunity to work with their staff, supporting yet another milestone for the Clinton facility.”
Purina employs approximately 1,370 people across Iowa. In addition to the factory in Clinton, Purina has operations in Fort Dodge and Davenport.
