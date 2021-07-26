DES MOINES — Twelve state residents, including one from Clinton, will be celebrated at the 2021 Iowa State Fair as Iowans of the Day.
Gregg Obren of Clinton — a current city councilman, former long-time Clinton parks and recreation department director and a volunteer — has been chosen Iowan of the Day for the Saturday, Aug. 14 festivities. The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation and Cookies Food Products on Monday announced the recipients of the Iowan of the Day award.
They include:
• Joy Thiel of Reinbeck — Thursday, Aug. 12
• Kris and Steve Gunderson of Odebolt — Friday, Aug. 13
• Gregg Obren of Clinton — Saturday, Aug. 14
• Jody Rudolph of Anita — Sunday, Aug. 15
• Julie Hitchins of Marshalltown — Monday, Aug. 16
• Georgia Campbell of Berwick — Tuesday, Aug. 17
• Janet Wissler of Oelwein — Wednesday, Aug. 18
• Bill and Connie Ridgley of Panora — Thursday, Aug. 19
• Carol Messer of Yarmouth — Friday, Aug. 20
• Barbara Kniff McCulla of Pella • Saturday, Aug. 21
The Iowan of the Day program was created by the Blue Ribbon Foundation in 1997 to honor those Iowans who have made a difference in their communities. Among dozens of nominations, the judges selected Iowans who have demonstrated exceptional integrity, Iowa pride, hard work and dedication to their communities.
Each winner has a day of recognition at the fair. Each day at noon on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage, they will be recognized and presented as an Iowan of the Day. Along with accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, each will receive a cash prize, Grandstand and Iowa State Fair admission tickets, use of the Iowan of the Day golf cart and VIP parking on the fairgrounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.