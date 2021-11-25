CLINTON – The River Arts Center in downtown Clinton, known mostly for its work in the visual and performing arts, is hosting a reading event with Midwest Writing Center, a non-profit based in Rock Island, Illinois, focused on the literary arts.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 11, authors with selections in MWC’s "These Interesting Times: Surviving 2020 in the Quad Cities" will read their pieces and answer questions. Books will be available for purchase, with the attending authors available to sign them. The event is free, open to the public, and includes light refreshments. Attendees will also be able to view the River Arts Center’s members’ show being held through Dec. 24, and the gift shop will be open for shopping.
Misty Urban, the anthology’s editor, will emcee the event. Authors scheduled to read include Mike Bayles, Xixuan Collins, Melissa Conway, Mary Davidsaver, Monica Flink. Jonathan Turner, and Lo Whittington. Sales from the books during the event will benefit River Arts Center, Midwest Writing Center, and the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund.
The anthology was produced by MWC Press, which is the publishing arm of Midwest Writing Center, whose the mission is "fostering appreciation of the written word, supporting and educating its creators." The River Arts Center is operated by the Clinton Art Association, whose mission includes “promoting awareness of the arts and providing opportunities for the community to actively participate in a quality arts environment.”
