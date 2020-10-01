DIXON, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced bridge inspections will lead to lane closures on the U.S. 30 bridge over the Mississippi River next week.
The bridge’s eastbound lane will be closed Monday, Oct. 5, through Wednesday, Oct. 7. The westbound lane will be closed Thursday, Oct. 8, and Friday, Oct. 9.
Lane closures for each day will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
IDOT is asking motorists to slow down and use extreme caution while driving through the work zones. To view IDOT’s area construction details, see IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
