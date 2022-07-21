CLINTON - A local music venue has been nominated for a national award.
The V’ue, at 137 Fifth Ave South, has been nominated for the Josie Music Association's Venue of the Year award. The awards will be announced Oct. 23 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville during the organization's eighth annual awards ceremony.
“I was shocked,” Brooke Byam, owner of The V’ue, said about receiving the nomination letter from the Josie Music Association.
Each year, thousands of people attend the Josie Music Awards, the largest, privately owned awards show globally that recognizes all genres of music in the independent music industry. Of 52,422 total submissions the Association received, 1.8% them were chosen to be award nominees, including The V’ue.
Byam, a Clinton native, opened The V’ue after returning in 2015 from a decade spent living in Nashville. She said the lack of options in her hometown for anything to go out to do and the absence of live music at night motivated her to establish a home for artists, both local and those passing through town, as well as for people in the community.
Recently, Byam was recognized by Clinton's Neighborhood Improvement Committee for the work she’s done to improve her business property as well as the neighborhood and community in which it’s located.
She said getting The V’ue up and running also was difficult: She was delivering food as a DoorDasher 12 to 14 hours a day to earn money and then spending each night working to bring The V’ue to fruition. That was all going on at the same time the COVID pandemic hit. The fact that the venue survived it, however, is one reason Byam believes The V’ue was chosen for a Josie Music Awards nomination.
She also gives credit for the nomination to her experience as an artist and what it brings to other artists who perform at The V’ue. She gives attention to how each particular artist desires to sound through house equipment, offers to record their performances for a live album, provides a supper club-like atmosphere that makes the entertainment on stage the focus of attentive, appreciative audiences, and treats her guests as though they’re family and friends.
Whether these factors will win The V’ue the Venue of the Year award will be decided by a panel of industry leaders. Other nominees in the category include establishments in Tennessee and Texas, Bub City in Rosemont, Illinois, and last year’s winner, Bobby Mackey’s in Wilder, Kentucky.
Byam says the list of people she wants to bring with her to the awards show is starting to get so long that she may plan to use a bus for the trip. She’s not, however, planning her acceptance speech.
“I kind of started to daydream about what it would be like to win and then I just kind of shut it down,” she says. “I got too overwhelmed, too excited, too nervous, too superstitious.”
“If it happens,” she adds, “I’ll know what to do in the moment and that’s what I’ll do.”
