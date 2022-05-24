CLINTON - Clubfoot Awareness Night will be observed June 18 with the Clinton LumberKings and special guest, Jim Mecir, former MLB pitcher who was born with clubfoot deformity.
Mecir went on to have a 10-year career in the MLB and was on the Oakland Athletics team that was featured in the movie Money Ball. He will be signing autographs at the game. Tickets are $10 each when purchased in advance through the Clubfoot Solutions website, with entire proceeds going back to Clubfoot Solutions to help children in war-ridden Ukraine receive an Iowa Brace that was developed at the University of Iowa.
“We are extremely excited to partner with the LumberKings to spread awareness of clubfoot deformity," said Todd Becker, managing director of Clubfoot Solutions. "Children in Ukraine are struggling to receive a clubfoot brace for their treatment. The LumberKings have been so generous in giving back to help these children obtain the Iowa Brace they need to ensure the correction of their clubfoot deformity. We hope to pack the park for these children and spread awareness of clubfoot deformity.”
The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. June 18 at Nelson CorpField. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free pair of neon pink and green shoelaces donated by SC Johnson Company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.