CLINTON — Clinton Wa-tan-ye Club has canceled its evening meeting for March 31.
Clinton Women’s Club has canceled its meeting for April 4.
A native of Centerville, Winona comes to the Clinton Herald after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
Kenneth Hagge, age 90 of Clinton, died Friday, March 27th. In following Kenneth's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
Donald L. Funke, 57, of Clinton passed away Friday at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Wayne E. Schneider, 76, of Preston, passed away Wednesday, March 25th, 2020. A private family funeral will be held at St John's Lutheran Church in Preston. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
