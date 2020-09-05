CLINTON — When people stopped dining out during the coronavirus pandemic and started filling their freezers with frozen pizzas, they unwittingly increased revenue for a local business.
“Our demand is really up on a lot of the goods,” said Clysar Marketing Manager Joan Current. “Frozen pizzas are a huge market for us.”
In addition to supplying shrink wrap for food items, Clysar supplies plastic film for cleaning supplies, building supplies, health and beauty items and medical equipment, Current said. Sales of all these items increased during the pandemic.
“Clysar concentrates on only one thing,” said Current, “and that is to make the best packaging shrink film in the world.”
Clysar shrink film wraps bakery items, print goods, fresh food and home improvement items. It holds together bulk bundles sold at Costco, Walmart and Target, Current said.
“We make the film, and then we sell through a network of distribution,” Current said.
Clysar employees 300 people in various roles, such as general laborers, engineers, accountants and marketing specialists.
Like many businesses, Clysar found that 2020 was not a normal year. “It’s been interesting to say the least,” Current said.
“Some of our end user customers are way up in their demands,” said Current. Others were not considered essential, and their demand slowed.
Clysar was able to keep up with demand partly because it wasn’t dependent on other countries for supplies. “Our film ins 100% manufactured in Clinton, Iowa using 100% North American components,” said Current.
“So we were able to keep the supply of our film going when some of our competitors were not able to do that.” They had to rely on foreign companies and disrupted transportation.
“And that’s a credit to our employees here, being able to keep working and really be committed to being able to keep that supply going,” said Current.
“We have hired two new hiring classes in the last couple of months. We certainly have had to do some overtime in various department just to keep up,” Current said. “[Employees have] really answered the call.”
Many products are wrapped in clear Clysar plastic, Current said. “We also have an opaque shrink film to wrap e-commerce.”
Companies are shrink wrapping packages for mailing, eliminating cardboard boxes. That helps the environment, said Current. Some businesses collect used Clysar shrink film for recycling.
“We’re always looking to make the environmental aspect of our film better,” said Current.
“People always think of plastics as bad.” But reducing the weight and volume of packaging is a good thing, even if it’s done using plastic.
“We’re always looking for a way to make the environment better and the carbon footprint less,” said Current. “That’s another aspect that people don’t think about some times.”
Established in 1963, Clysar is a leading North American manufacturer of polyolefin shrink film, commonly used in display packaging, product protection and shipping, according to its website.
