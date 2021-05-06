CLINTON — CNHI, LLC, the parent company of The Clinton Herald, has acquired The Transylvania Times of Brevard, North Carolina, from The Transylvania Times, Inc., a family-owned company for the past 80 years.
The sale closed May 6. Terms were not disclosed.
The Transylvania Times is the latest addition to Montgomery, Alabama-based CNHI, which operates 90 community newspapers, websites and niche publications in 22 Midwest, Southeast, Southwest and Northeast states.
The North Carolina paper’s history dates to July 1, 1887. It has been owned by the Anderson and Trapp families since 1941, and publishes twice a week: Mondays and Thursdays.
Co-publishers Sean and Leigh Trapp are the third generation to run the paper. Their mother, Stella Anderson Trapp, published and edited the paper for more than 30 years before passing away in December of 2020.
Located 35 miles south of Asheville, the City of Brevard and Transylvania County are the tourism, retirement and cultural center of western North Carolina. The area is known for its scenic beauty, including mountain views, multiple waterfalls and entrance to the Pisgah National Forest.
The paper was first named The Transylvania Pioneer. Later titles included The French Broad Hustler, The Sylvan Valley News and the Brevard News. It became The Transylvania Times in 1931.
