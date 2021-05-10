CLINTON — CEC Clinton Cinema 8 will begin showing "Four Good Days," a film about opioid addiction, this week, Gateway Impact Coalition said Monday.
The Coalition will have an information table set up at CEC Clinton Cinema 8 where moviegoers can learn more about the services available, said Kristin Huisenga, executive director of Clinton Substance Abuse Council.
"Four Good Days" follows the release of long-time heroin addict Molly (played by Mila Kunis) from the hospital. Molly decides to pursue sobriety with the help of an opioid antagonist. To be eligible for the injections, which would prevent her from being able to get high, Molly must be clean for at least four more days.
Molly relies on her estranged mother (played by Glenn Close) for support during the experience. The film also stars Stephen Root.
"Four Good Days" is a 2020 American drama based on a 2016 Washington Post article "How's Amanda? A Story of Truth, Lies and an American Addiction."
The United States is in the midst of an opioid overdose epidemic, Gateway Impact Coalition said. Accidental drug overdose is currently the leading cause of injury-related death in the United States for people between the ages of 35 and 54 and the second-leading cause of injury-related death for young people.
Prescription painkillers and heroin abuse is on the rise across the country, and Clinton is not immune to this national problem, the Coalition said. "We want to let residents know that there are local efforts available to help with opioid addiction and that there is hope."
The City of Clinton received a Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program grant to help with opioid addiction in Clinton. As part of this project, the City of Clinton started a Drug Abuse Response Team in 2019. DART responds to overdose victims and provides victim resources, connecting them with interventions or treatment options, the Coalition said.
The Clinton Police Department, Clinton Fire Department and DART team meet regularly to schedule outreach, interventions and educational assistance. This team also responds to assist people in need of treatment for opioid addiction.
The DART team is led by Sgt. Joel Wehde, who can be reached at 563-243-1455 or at joelwehde@gapa911.us, and by Assistant Fire Chief Greg Forari, who can be reached at 563-242-0125 or at gforari@clintonfd.us,
DART connects people with with community resources such as medication assisted treatment, which can reduce cravings and the symptoms of withdrawal, and opioid use disorder treatment services.
Evaluations for treatment are available through the Area Substance Abuse Council New Directions. Call 563-243-2124 or email svoss@asac.us.
To learn more about the City of Clinton’s Opioid Partnership contact Kristin at the Gateway ImpACT Coalition, 563-241-4371 or kristin@gatewayimpactcoalition.com or www.clintoncrush.org.
