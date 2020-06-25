MAQUOKETA — Ray Hamilton and a county conservation naturalist will guide visitors through remnant and reconstructed prairie and share his knowledge of prairie plants and native pollinators during a walk at Codfish Hollow Prairie Tuesday, July 7, at 6 p.m.
Early summer native prairie flowers are in bloom in the area that has been managed as a local biological preserve for 34 years. Codfish Hollow Prairie is home to five-lined skinks, one of the worlds northern most population of original native purple coneflowers and many prairie butterflies.
Good walking shoes and long pants are recommended. Participants should dress for the weather and practice social distancing while participating.
The rain date for the event is Wednesday, July 8.
Registration is required.
Call Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com for information or to register.
Codfish Hollow Prairie is located northeast of Maquoketa. Travel one mile north of Maquoketa on Highway 62, turn east on 35th Street, north on 288th Avenue and travel 1/4 mile to gate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.