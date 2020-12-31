CLINTON — Deanna’s Java was able to maintain its business despite restrictions put in place resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, owner Deanna Posey said.
Posey, who was born and raised in Clinton, opened Deanna’s Java Station in 2005, built up the business and later opened Deanna’s Java Cafe in 2015. She also recently opened a second drive-thru location on Second Street. With the Second Street location, Posey has coverage at almost every section of Clinton.
“Clinton’s so spread out. There’s like three towns in Clinton,” Posey said. “There’s this side. And then you got out on Lincoln Way and then you have Lyons. Well you have downtown, too, but that’s all kind of in the middle of all of it. So it was kind of cool that it kind of went like a triangle. So when they approached me, I thought ‘that’s going to be another big venture.’ But pretty much ever since the doors opened there two years ago, it’s been just as crazy as all of them.”
Posey said her original plan was go get into the travel industry. However, she eventually decided that was not the industry for her, she said. She noted at that time there was not a lot of money in travel. She then transitioned into a role as a consultant for nursing homes. When working at the nursing home, she had to go to a hospital, where she saw a coffee shop inside the facility.
“When I saw that coffee shop, I was like I’ve got to do something like that,” Posey said.
She believes her role working in healthcare allowed her to establish connections that helped her when she decided to open Deanna’s Java.
Posey believes after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ March announcement of restrictions on businesses, area businesses within a couple hours were trying to figure out what they were going to do. She noted the businesses either had to close or figure out how to accommodate people.
“I just don’t think the whole country knew what to do,” Posey said. “So it was very interesting seeing that happen.“
Posey believes she was fortunate to already have two drive-thrus in place. At Deanna’s Java Cafe, they utilized carry out and delivery.
“It was odd because we actually were already very busy,” Posey said. “But it’s almost like it pushed it into double or triple amount of busy. So it was really crazy. So for me particularly it was crazy. Maybe for some other people it wasn’t.”
Posey believes the Clinton community stepped up during the pandemic and business shutdowns to promote and help local businesses. She noted the utilization of websites such as the Clinton Page and Review Page. She believes individuals still ordered carry out at small businesses even with restrictions in place.
