CLINTON — The weekend’s single-digit temperatures might have seemed bad to area residents, but they were good for the ice rink in Chancy Park.
Clinton’s Parks and Recreation Department has been attempting to freeze the rink for several weeks. “We started back in December, but the weather certainly didn’t cooperate,” said Director Josh Eggers. “We finally got the water to freeze this past week.”
The rink is open to the public during regular park hours, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. “There is lighting,” Eggers said, and Parks and Rec rents skates — and sometimes sells hot chocolate — from 2-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The rink will be open as long as the city can maintain the ice,” Eggers said.
Last year was the first time Parks and Rec opened a rink in the park, Eggers said. “It was a learning curve for us.”
Clinton has had rinks before, but they weren’t maintained by the Parks Department. “It was our department’s first go at it.”
Iowa American Water and the Clinton Fire Department helped fill the rink, Eggers said. “We definitely feel good about our product.”
The rink was well-received last year, according to Eggers, and the Parks Department is prepared to expand the rink if the public uses it.
The National Weather Service is predicting warmer weather for skaters this week, with lows in the 20s and 30s and highs in the 30s through Saturday. A chance of snow is forecast Wednesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.