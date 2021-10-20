CLINTON — In March, voters in the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges service area approved a $40 million bond issue for construction of career and technical education centers.
On Wednesday, officials ceremoniously dug into a mound of dirt in front of the construction site of a CTE Center at Clinton Community College.
Construction of the new facility aligns with the college's mission and with the needs of the community, said CCC President Brian Kelly.
Sixty-five percent of future jobs will require some training beyond high school, said Kelly. Four of five jobs lost in the 2008 recession were positions held by people with a high school education or less, he said.
Community colleges are the gateway to the middle class, said Kelly. The partnership between CCC and area school districts will allow high school juniors and seniors to earn college credit at no charge as part of their high school curriculum as they prepare for careers.
The new career center will offer career preparation in agriculture, automotive technology, healthcare, construction technology, culinary arts, information technology, engineering, education and welding.
Mississippi Bend Area Education Association Chief Administrator Bill Decker called the career tech center "the culmination of an amazing amount of work."
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy and Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker were instrumental in getting a career and tech center in Clinton, Decker said. "Their leadership was invaluable."
While groundbreaking ceremonies are nice, EICC Chancellor Donald Doucette said he prefers the ribboncutting. "This is the day for optimism about what's coming," Doucette said.
"This is going to be the fastest construction project possible," Doucette said.
The 26,700-square-foot career center will include multi-purpose laboratories, classrooms, a student commons and offices for instructors, EICC said.
Studio 483 Architects of Davenport provided design services. Estes Construction is the contractor for the project.
The facility is expected to be completed by fall 2022.
