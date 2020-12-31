CLINTON — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges are hoping to have a March vote on a proposed career and technology education center, Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly said Wednesday.
EICC has been working with school district superintendents on the proposed career and technology education center, Kelly said. Kelly has been meeting with superintendents in Clinton and Jackson Counties pretty consistently since March.
The project would bring educational opportunities to students in fields such as information technology, automobile technology, welding, engineering technology, healthcare academies, agriculture, construction and the trades, Kelly said. Students would spend 30% to 50% of the school day with EICC if the bond referendum is approved.
”Students who earned credit would earn college credit during these concurrent courses and be eligible for a connections scholarship upon graduating high school, which would take care of a good portion of their tuition at Eastern Iowa Community College or Clinton Community College,” Kelly said.
EICC is asking local school districts to commit to the tech center through 28E agreements. Over a 10-year period, they are asking local school districts to do what they can to participate and guarantee seats in the academies.
Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said during last week’s school board meeting that the district’s commitment in the 28E agreement would be the lesser of 25 students or 20% student involvement per year. The investment over a 10-year period will address a lot of student needs in the areas of vocational and career education.
This is a step in the right direction for the Camanche School District, Parker added.
“I’m appreciative of a couple things here,” Parker said. “I certainly appreciate the power behind a number of school districts cooperating behind this. And I appreciate the community college willing to be the glue that holds this together.”
The Camanche school board approved the 28E agreement with EICC last week.
About 65% of jobs in the economy require a post secondary education certificate or degree beyond high school, Kelly said. Employers are currently not able to reach that number in the community.
“That’s something that the superintendents and I want to take care of,” Kelly said. “We want to provide opportunities for our students, for our juniors and seniors to participate in something we call career academies. Within those academies, students have a chance to earn college credit and learn a skill.”
The EICC board will meet Jan. 13 and will have an opportunity to approve 28E agreements with school districts at that time, Kelly said. They will also vote on the bond referendum and resolution language for a potential March bond vote. The bond would need approval in Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, Scott and Louisa counties.
