Central College students named to Dean's List
PELLA — More than 380 students were named to the Central College Dean’s List for fall 2020.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
Local students on the list are Katie Banowetz of Grand Mound, William DeHaan of DeWitt, Kyle Dell of Clinton, Emily Hay of Lowden, Shanna Hudson of Morrison, Illinois and Avery Woods of Long Grove.
ECC announces 2020 Fall Term Dean’s List
IOWA FALLS — One hundred thirty-five students were named to the fall 2020 (August to December) Dean’s List at Ellsworth Community College.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have taken 12 or more credit hours during the semester and have earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the fall 2020 semester. Sydney Clark of Maquoketa was named to the list.
Area students named to Dean’s List at UW-River FallsRIVER FALLS, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester Dean’s List honoring 1,995 students has been released.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average. Madyson Frederick of Chadwick, Illinois, was named to the list. Frederick is majoring in animal science.
