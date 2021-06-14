CLINTON — David Moshure is more impressed with his wife's art than with his own. Though Lisa Moshure claims to be "just a farm girl," David says her art outperforms his.
The Erie, Illinois couple delivered paintings to Rivers Art Center on Sunday for an exhibit that opens Wednesday and continues through the end of July.
David's art history began early. He remembers looking at the newspaper when he was 3 years old and appreciating color. "I would only look at the color comics," he said.
At the age of 5, David was blending colors with his crayons. "My total passion in art is color," David said. "That's why I love what Lisa does. She's very developed in art and color."
By high school, David was winning awards. He didn't show his art, he said. He was more interested in sports at Mount Carroll High School.
David's high school art was mostly oil paintings, he said, and he still used oils in college, though he also drew with charcoal.
David graduated in 1984 with a degree in art history from Northern Illinois University. "I just have a strong love for art."
Today, David's drawings are often created with Prismacolor oil-based pencils, but he'll doodle with anything, he said.
"I'm very conceptual," David said. Drawing in a process for him. Several of his drawings began as a study in shading. He began in black and white, then added color. The pieces became more abstract as he drew.
David wants to show that progression in the River Arts Center exhibit.
"The human form is the hardest to draw," David said. He has made more than 200 drawings of the human anatomy, and at one time spent a month drawing his right hand.
A left-hander, David switched to draw his left hand and discovered he could do as well that way. "A drawing is in your mind," David said, and his mind was taught to draw.
Lisa didn't paint until two or three years ago, she said. "He's the one who got me started."
Lisa had had a really stressful day, she said. David put out a canvas, told her to pick some colors, and he went for coffee. He didn't come back.
David didn't want to influence Lisa's creativity, he said.
"I kind of just went at it and had fun," said Lisa.
While David's artwork is planned, Lisa lets the work create itself. "Sometimes I just want to throw some colors together and see what happens."
Lisa uses the acrylic pouring medium to create art. She pours acrylic paint onto a canvas and manipulates the shapes to create art.
"I don't usually try to make something," she said.
Lisa has created designs on vases and coasters as well as on canvas, and she'll be showing a couple of wooden spool tables she painted.
"And I will do custom work," Lisa said. Buyers chose the colors, and Lisa creates the art.
David hadn't shown his work until about a year ago, said Lisa.
Life gets in the way sometimes, David said. Though he'd like to isolate himself in a cabin somewhere and create, "Art just never made any money," David said. He's spent most of his adult life in the insurance business.
"If it weren't for Lisa, I wouldn't do anything in art."
Among the artwork David will display at River Arts Center is a painting of a wild turkey.
David was working on a house in Morrison, Illinois in January 1988 when a wild turkey flew in. The turkey ate pieces of doughnuts David threw at him. David called the bird Packrat.
For days, the turkey visited David for doughnuts. Then hunting season opened, and Packrat stopped visiting.
A few years later, David created a painting of Packrat in a rural winter scene. David's 6-year-old son told David he should add a squirrel to the scene, and the dad dutifully did.
The Moshure exhibit begins Wednesday at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton, and continues through July 31. The Center is open 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
An artists' reception is planned for 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 11.
