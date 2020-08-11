CHICAGO — ComEd crews had restored power by this afternoon to more than 454,000 customers throughout northern Illinois after a derecho with wind gusts in excess of 80 miles per hour, lightning and, in some cases, hail that moved across the region Monday afternoon.
More than 415,000 customers remained without power Tuesday mid-afternoon.
According to ComEd's website, the storm caused significant damage across the service territory, including downed poles, broken lines and tree-related damage. ComEd expects that it will take multiple days to restore service to all of the customers affected by the storm. ComEd recommends that customers take whatever steps they feel necessary to keep themselves and their families safe.
ComEd has more than 800 employees working around the clock to restore energy to affected customers as quickly and safely as possible. Additionally, more than 1,100 mutual assistance workers are coming in from out of state to assist in restoration efforts.
Customers can report outages at ComEd.com/Report. Customers can also report outages by texting OUT to 26633. Outages can be reported by calling 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237). For outage updates, ComEd recommends that customers use the ComEd outage map at ComEd.com/map.
ComEd has introduced a mobile app for iPhone and Android smart phones that gives customers the ability to report power outages and manage their accounts; download the app at www.ComEd.com/app.
ComEd offers the following tips and information for customers to stay safe following severe weather:
- If you encounter a downed power line, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661) or go to ComEd.com to report the location. Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).
- Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is energized and extremely dangerous.
- In the event of an outage, do not approach ComEd crews working to restore power to ask about restoration times. Crews may be working on live electrical equipment and the perimeter of the work zone may be hazardous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.