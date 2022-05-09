CLINTON – Clinton High School seniors, along with representatives from the colleges and organizations each of them has decided to commit to after graduation, gathered at the school Friday for “Commit 2 Complete.”
On that day, seniors who were ready, committed to a career path after graduation.
“We want to recognize all our seniors,” said Jeremiah Avise-Rouse, one of the school counselors who organized the event. “And it’s not just about the graduation, but what step they’re taking next, so if that’s a two-year college, four-year college, apprenticeship, work, military, whatever it might be, we want to celebrate that they’re committing to that next thing in their lives.”
Avise-Rouse said this year’s group of seniors ready to declare their decision was larger than that of the past three years.
Sgt. Dylan Chadwick, U.S. Marine Corps recruiter, explained the depth of mentorship between representatives and students. From the time he and a student make contact until the student meets various initial qualifications and is ready to go to boot camp, the recruiter is there for them every step of the way.
“So that way, when they get to boot camp, they’re not just surviving it, but they’re thriving in it,” Chadwick said.
Emma Milder didn’t need the certainty that college representatives offer to make her decision to go to the University of Iowa.
“I’m really confident in my choice,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to go to Iowa, ever since I was really little, and I’m really happy that dream is coming true.”
Before all the students signed their Commit 2 Complete certificates in front of their parents and other students watching from the bleachers, guest speaker Julie Lonergan gave a speech in which she shared what helped to motivate her 10 years ago to complete an Ironman Triathlon.
Dartmouth College’s rowing coach gave a speech that Lonergan watched in which he told a story about a boy who asked his father at breakfast one day to explain the difference between making a contribution and making a commitment. The father refers to the boy’s breakfast of ham and eggs to clarify and tells him the chicken made a contribution but the pig made a commitment.
With this, Lonergan encouraged the seniors to give their all while chasing their dreams.
“Now, if there’s only one thing that you take away from my ramblings today,” Lonergan said in conclusion, “and I’m sure you’ll only hear it from me, live your life like a pig.”
Students signing their Commit 2 Complete decisions Friday were:
• Jack Barnes, Army
• Keaton Selden, Army
• Lilly May, Augustana College
• Juan Anguiano, Black Hawk College
• Kailyn Graves, Black Hawk College
• Nicole Becerra, Brigham Young University
• Ethan Buer, Brigham Young University
• Hattie Nickles, Brigham Young University
• Lainey Fergurson, Brigham Young University • Idaho
• Jayden Kissack, Central College
• Claudia Brown, Clinton Community College
• Gracie Brown, Clinton Community College
• Ava Burroughs, Clinton Community College
• Hannah Eshelman, Clinton Community College
• Clara Farr, Clinton Community College
• Nicholas Frett, Clinton Community College
• Alec Gray, Clinton Community College
• Colin Hammel, Clinton Community College
• Cole Horton, Clinton Community College
• Jorge Landa, Clinton Community College
• Haleigh Lucas Rowe, Clinton Community College
• Brody Mannemann, Clinton Community College
• Madison Marburger, Clinton Community College
• Diego Reyes Clemente, Clinton Community College
• Caleb Riessen, Clinton Community College
• Faith Stewart, Clinton Community College
• Sophie Vath, Clinton Community College
• Haley Williams, Clinton Community College
• Neal Armstrong, Des Moines Area Community College
• Jai Jensen, Des Moines Area Community College
• Kemora Lincoln, Grand Canyon University
• Joshua Baker, Grand View University
• Zeiv Presson, Illinois Valley Community College
• Diamond Hagen, Iowa Central Community College
• Connor Bates, Iowa National Guard
• Michael Griffin, Iowa National Guard
• Jadin Velasco, Iowa National Guard
• Matthew Determan, Iowa State University
• Claire Ludvigsen, Iowa State University
• Hillary Burken, Kansas State University
• Olivia Bailey, Kirkwood Community College
• Alexis Bousman, Kirkwood Community College
• Aniya Cannady, Kirkwood Community College
• Madison Carlisle, Kirkwood Community College
• Marino Dondiego Marino, Kirkwood Community College
• Abigail Harvey, Kirkwood Community College
• Zoe Hazen, Kirkwood Community College
• Angel Hull, Kirkwood Community College
• Payton Luett, Kirkwood Community College
• Sandi Marcos Pachuca, Kirkwood Community College
• Kayli Perales, Kirkwood Community College
• Mya Price, Kirkwood Community College
• Raelee Zook, Kirkwood Community College
• Abigail Struble, Luther College
• Caleb Kuster, U.S. Marine Corps
• Nathan Beeler, Midland University
• Hannah Hartman, Mount Mercy University
• Zander Heinitz, Project Search
• Troy Huseman, Project Search
• Aiden Estes, Scott Community College
• Conner Hernandez, Simpson College
• Logan Mulholland, Southeastern Community College
• Seth Dotterweich, St. Ambrose University
• Devan Galant, St. Ambrose University
• Jamie Greenwalt, St. Ambrose University
• Trinity Smith, St. Ambrose University
• Ivy Hege, University of Colorado • Denver
• Sarah Hilgendorf, University of Iowa
• Emma Milder, University of Iowa
• Andrew Cooley, Scott Community College
• Peyton Pasakarnis, University of Iowa
• Michael Rausenberger, University of Iowa
• Karen Garcia Bautista, University of Northern Iowa
• Kaleb Luckritz, University of Northern Iowa
• Timothy O’Malley, University of Northern Iowa
• Megan Schwartz, University of Northern Iowa
• Katelyn Shepard, University of Northern Iowa
• Tyler Darling, Wartburg College
• Clara Grinnall, Wartburg College
• Morgan Solberg, Employment at 392 Caffe
• Bryce Rettowski, Employment at The Alverno Health Care Facility
• Ethan Capion, Employment at Candlelight Inn Restaurant
• Caleb Dake, Employment at Dake Construction
• Jade Rudd, Employment at Kwik Star North
• Isaiah Heath, Employment at Taco Bell
