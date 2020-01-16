CLINTON — Census data helps determine how more than $675 billion in federal funding will be distributed for things such as housing assistance, infrastructure and public transportation.
Congressional lines are periodically adjusted based on population shifts, also based on U.S. census data.
Businesses rely on census results to help make decisions such as where to open new stores, where to expand operations and which products and services to offer.
That’s why communities want to make sure everyone is counted.
Lisa Corsiglia of the United States Census Bureau met with Clinton’s Complete Count Census Committee on Wednesday to provide support as the committee created a strategy for making sure every Clinton resident is counted.
Beginning in mid-March, residents will receive invitations by mail to respond to census questions either by phone or online. If people do not self-respond in those two ways, they will receive a census form by mail, Corsiglia said.
The task of the Complete Count committee is to find those hard-to-reach individuals and families so that the Census Bureau receives an accurate count. “It’s really, really important that we get the best count possible,” Corsiglia said.
People in the community know the community best, Corsiglia said. They know what areas tend to under-report and how to reach those people.
The Census Bureau asks for information about people living at each address. The Complete Count committee will inform residents that the census is coming, that it is safe and that it will have an impact on the community.
Two areas of Clinton County have low response scores of more than 20%, according to the Census Bureau. Tract 1, which is west of the river and north of Eighth Avenue South, has a low response score of 24.1. Of the 2,765 residents living there, 30% live below poverty level, a demographic that typically has low reporting, according to the Census Bureau.
Online response for 2020 makes the task easier, the Census Bureau says, but 36% of households in Clinton’s Tract 1 have no internet access, and 31% have no computing devices.
Renter occupied housing units make up 63% of the residences. Renters are traditionally a hard-to-count group, according to the Census Bureau.
Census Tract 3, which is south and west of Tract 1, has a low response score of 20.8%. The poverty level is 22.5%, and the poverty rate for children under the age of 18 is 30.34%. Rental units account for 31.65%.
The Complete Count committee will be contacting schools, churches, organizations and businesses for help educating residents about the purpose of the census and the importance of responding. They’ll flood social media with information and reminders.
Important census dates
In mid-March, homes across the country will begin receiving invitations to complete the 2020 Census. Once the invitation arrives, residents should respond in one of three ways: online, by phone or by mail. Respondents will be counted at the residence in which they were residing April 1, 2020.
From March 12-20, households will begin receiving official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail.
The Census Bureau will count people who are experiencing homelessness from March 30 through April 1. As part of this process, the Census Bureau counts people in shelters, at soup kitchens and mobile food vans, on the streets and at non-sheltered, outdoor locations such as tent encampments.
April 1 is Census Day nationwide. By this date, every home will have received an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. Census takers will begin visiting college students who live on campus, people living in senior centers and others who live among large groups of people. Census takers also begin conducting quality check interviews to help ensure an accurate count.
From May through July, census takers will visit homes that haven’t responded to the 2020 Census to help make sure everyone is counted.
In December, the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the President and Congress as required by law.
