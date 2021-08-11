CLINTON — Clinton County officials expressed frustration this week that an upgrade option for communications radios was not presented when county officials were looking at bonding for the radios.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in December to authorize a contract with Motorola for $4.5 million for communications equipment and upgrades. Since approving the contract and bonding for the upgrades, county officials have been made aware that Motorola came out with a newer version of radio, Communications Manager Eric Dau said.
The radios purchased by the county will require that emergency personnel rely on mobile repeaters if the radios are out of reach of the tower, Dau said. The newer radio relies on cellular network when out of range from the tower, Dau said.
”We were in this exact board room at this exact table,” Dau said. “We were at several other meetings where we said, is this the absolute newest radio you have on the market? Yes. We were assured that several times. And then to come to find out no, the radios that you bought weren’t the newest on the market. So that’s the most frustrating part from me at this point.”
One portable radio is significantly more expensive than the others, County Supervisor Dan Srp said. And there is a maintenance contract and software that has to be purchased annually per radio, he said.
The newest model of the law enforcement portable radios were quoted at a price of about $8,482, while the fire portable radios were estimated at about $9,179, Dau said.
The current law enforcement portable radios are estimated at about $4,387, while the current fire portable radios are estimated to be about $5,028, Dau said. The mobile radios the county currently has and could potentially get rid of are valued at about $4,152, and the vehicular repeaters are estimated at $3,945, Dau said.
Srp credited Sheriff Bill Greenwalt for “leaning on Motorola a little bit” regarding proposals, solutions and options presented. Law enforcement and fire department representatives have been active in trying to evaluate which aspects of the previous purchase is practical to leave in place and which should be returned in exchange for the modern system, Srp said.
”We are a little bit frustrated that the option of evaluating this system wasn’t presented on the front end,” Srp said. “We felt like we should have been presented the option, and we should have been the decision-maker about which system we pursued rather than only presented one option to consider.”
There is a lot Motorola did to help the county on the front end of last year’s derecho, Srp said. However, he noted frustrations shared on behalf of county first responders.
The derecho damaged the KROS tower, which the county was leasing for emergency communications at the time.
The newer radios were either discussed or put on display during the 2019 International Police Chiefs Conference, Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said.
Srp said part of his frustration is the impact this has on the project’s timeline. The county has radios they stopped putting in the field because they were told they would not be able to return them or would take a huge hit on a restocking fee, Srp said.
”We’ve had to stall our process of getting some of our new equipment that’s already been purchased into people’s hands because we’re trying to make sure we’re giving this its due diligence and make sure that we’re making the right decision,” Srp said.
Srp said it was “very well impressed upon Motorola” the county does not feel it is acceptable to incur significant cost of pursuing the option they presented when there was a better option on the table.
Restocking fees or return fees are not acceptable at this point because Motorola limited the county on what options to consider, Srp said. Motorola put the county in this position and should be accountable for it, he said.
Motorola could not give a direct answer as to why they did not share that information, Greenwalt said. They said the county should have researched the topic.
But the county was in a COVID-19 crisis, and Motorola is the expert in the area, Greenwalt said.
”To me, that’s absurd,” Greenwalt said. “That’s not acceptable. With a company that size. And knowing that we’re in a crisis, they should have laid everything out on the table.”
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. also expressed his frustration with the process. He said 480 radios were purchased by Clinton County.
”I am PO’d that they would sit there. They lied to us,” Irwin said. “We asked multiple times. Multiple times we asked them what’s next. What’s coming next?”
