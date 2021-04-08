CLINTON — Community Action of Eastern Iowa continues to accept applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
This program is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights/DCAA, and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs. The program will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. Those factors include total household income, household size, dwelling type and type of heating fuel, among others.
Applicants will need to furnish some form of identification, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 days, the most recent 12 months, or for the past calendar year.
Eligibility for participation is established according to the following federal income guidelines:
— Household Size: 1, annual gross income: $22,330; Household Size: 2, annual gross income: $30,170; Household Size: 3, annual gross income: $38, 010; Household Size: 4, annual gross income: $45,850; Household Size: 5, annual gross income: $53,690; Household Size: 6, annual gross income: $61,530; Household Size: 7, annual gross income: $69,370; Household Size: 8, annual gross income: $77,210.
— For households with more than eight members, add $7,840 for each additional member. All income will be annualized. Income will be collected for a 30-day period. Count back 30 days, including the date of application.
Applicants in Scott, Clinton, Cedar and Muscatine counties should contact Community Action of Eastern Iowa. For more information or to apply, call (563) 324-3236 or 1-866-324-3236 or go to www.caeiowa.org/apply.
The last day to apply is April 30, 2021.
