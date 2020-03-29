FULTON, Ill. — The Friends of the Windmill and Fulton Township have been awarded grants from the Fulton Association for Community Enrichment, FACE announced last week.
The 2020 Fulton Gardens Grant cycle awarded funds to Friends of the Windmill money to continue refurbishing the Fourth Street Flower Beds, FACE said.
Fulton Township will receive money to plant trees this summer in the oldest part of the Fulton Township cemetery. The trees will provide beauty for years to come for cemetery visitors, FACE said.
