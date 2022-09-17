DAVENPORT – Community Health Care received several Community Health Quality Recognition badges from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
The awards recognize Health Center Program awardees that have made notable quality improvement achievements in the areas of access, quality, health equity, health information technology, and COVID-19 public health emergency response for the most recent UDS reporting period.
Community Health Care received recognition as a Gold Health Center Quality Leader, Access Enhancer, Health Disparities Reducer, and as a Patient Centered Medical Home.
Health Center Quality Leader: Awarded to those achieving the best overall clinical quality measure performance among all health centers. Health centers in the top 30% are recognized in the following tiers: Gold (top 10%), Silver (top 11-20%), and Bronze (top 21-30%).
Access Enhancer: Recognizes health centers that have increased the total number of patients and the number of patients who receive at least one comprehensive service (mental health, substance abuse, vision, dental, and/or enabling) by at least 5% during the reporting period.
Health Disparities Reducer: Recognizes health centers that:
• Demonstrate at least a 10% improvement in the areas of low birth weight, hypertension, or uncontrolled diabetes for at least one racial/ethnic group in the reporting period.
• Meet benchmarks for all racial/ethnic groups in the areas of low birth weight, hypertension, and uncontrolled diabetes.
Patient Centered Medical Home: Recognizes health centers with PCMH recognition in one or more delivery sites.
“CHC is on a mission to provide our communities with excellence in medical, dental and behavioral health care that is compassionate, affordable and accessible,” said Tom Bowman, chief executive officer of Community Health Care. “These awards demonstrate that the CHC team is expanding access to care for the most vulnerable in our communities while maintaining and improving the clinical quality outcomes for our patients. We are proud to be recognized by HRSA for the incredible work our teams are doing every day!”
For more information on the Community Health Care, Inc. visit http://www.chcqca.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.