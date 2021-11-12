CLINTON — YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center, the Resource Center of Camanche and Camanche residents provided a wheelchair ramp at a local home.
The organizations collaborated to fund a ramp for a homebound Camanche resident, the YWCA said Friday. Habitat for Humanity built the ramp, which will allow the easy access in to and out of the person's home.
To learn more about the wheelchair ramp or other community resources, visit the YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center Facebook page or online at https://www.ywcaclinton.org/empowerment-center/.
