Volunteers deliver 1,977 shoeboxes to local collection center

In this file photo from November 2018, Starla Bilek, Mike Haan, and Ava Haan organize shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child at Community Reformed Church in Clinton. Gift boxes for children around the world can be dropped off at the church during designated hours through Monday.

 Submitted photo

CLINTON — Operation Christmas Child has begun nationwide, and Community Reformed Church is again collecting shoeboxes for the charity.

An outreach of Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child collects shoeboxes that donors have filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies and delivers them around the world.

Since it began in 1993, Operation Christmas Child has delivered more than 178 million boxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories, the organization says.

Instructions for filling a box are available at the Samaritan’s Purse website.

Boxes may be dropped off at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St. in Clinton, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 1-4 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 19, from 1-5 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20, from noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday. Nov. 21, from noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 22, from 1-6 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.

