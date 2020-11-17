CLINTON — Operation Christmas Child has begun nationwide, and Community Reformed Church is again collecting shoeboxes for the charity.
An outreach of Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child collects shoeboxes that donors have filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies and delivers them around the world.
Since it began in 1993, Operation Christmas Child has delivered more than 178 million boxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories, the organization says.
Instructions for filling a box are available at the Samaritan’s Purse website.
Boxes may be dropped off at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St. in Clinton, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 1-4 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 19, from 1-5 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20, from noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday. Nov. 21, from noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 22, from 1-6 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.
