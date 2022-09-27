CLINTON - A Community Safety Information Forum will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Clinton Community College Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd, Clinton. Doors open at 6:30 pm.
Rita Hart will serve as moderator of a panel discussion featuring Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy and Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker, who will share information about school safety and encouraging nonviolence. They will be joined by Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt, Clinton Deputy Police Chief Jim Ballauer, and Clinton Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Chapman, who will discuss ways their departments are trained to help protect and keep neighborhoods, schools and streets safe.
Shannon Sander-Welzien, executive director of YWCA Clinton, and Erin Aude, clinical director of Life Connections, will talk about trauma and abuse in families, triggers of harm to self and others and local opportunities for assistance in choosing peaceful solutions to life's challenges.
Keynote speaker Temple Hiatt of Iowa City, a veteran of the first Gulf War and a member of Iowa Moms Demand Action, will give a presentation on the upcoming Iowa gun amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Following the panel discussion and presentation, audience members will be invited to ask questions and share concerns with the speakers.
Several area organizations will host resource tables with additional information and opportunities to talk with attendees before and after the program.
Members of the Golden Rule Veterans for Peace, who are traveling by boat down the Mississippi River, arriving in Clinton the day of the forum, will also be present at a resource table and share stories and answer questions.
The forum is co-sponsored by Clinton March for Our Lives, Moms Demand Action, Life Connections, YWCA Clinton, Franciscan Peace Center, Living Peace 365, the Clinton School District, the Camanche School District, Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Clinton Police Department, Clinton Fire Department, Clinton County Resource Center, Golden Rule Veterans for Peace, Family & Friends Addiction Support, Community Partnership for Protecting Children, Speak Out Against Suicide, Prevent Child Abuse Clinton County and Gateway ImpACT Coalition.
