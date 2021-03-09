CLINTON — Health insurance rates for the Clinton School District rose only 3.47% for next year because the insurance company made a million-dollar mistake, Superintendent Gary DeLacy told the school board Monday.
The last three years, the school district has dealt with increases of 15%, 14% and 17%, DeLacy said. This year Wellmark, the school's insurer, quoted an increase of only 3.47%.
Without the million-dollar miscalculation, the rate would have risen 12%, DeLacy said.
The company will honor its quote, said DeLacy, but he expects rates to rise more next year to make up for the error.
The district will be looking at other bids for health insurance, said DeLacy. The district can't financially handle double-digit increases every year.
While the big costs to insurance plans used to be major surgery, today's big-ticket items in the district are prescription drugs, said DeLacy. The cost of prescriptions for some staff members come to six figures over the course of a year, he said.
The district is looking at higher deductibles and health savings accounts to defray some of the cost, said DeLacy.
The district should look at what other districts provide their staffs, said Clinton School Board member Missy Sullivan-Pope. She's heard the Clinton School District has the Cadillac of health plans, she said.
DeLacy said that may have been true in the past. When DeLacy became superintendent in 2017, the deductible for district employees was $400. Now it's $2,000.
"This is going to be a problem for us," DeLacy said.
Sullivan-Pope said she doesn't want to take anything away from the staff, but she wants the district to be cost effective.
