CLINTON — A construction company has filed a lawsuit against Clinton County, specifically, the Clinton County Board of Supervisors, in connection with the company’s work on the new Clinton County Law Center.
Swanson Construction Company filed a petition to foreclose claim against the Samuels Group, which was the construction manager, and the Board of Supervisors last week, saying that the Samuels Group possibly held back money that the county had paid Samuels Group and that was supposed to be forwarded on to Swanson Construction.
The petition, filed by Swanson Construction President Steve Swanson through Attorney Steven J. Havercamp, alleges Swanson is owed over $619,000 in relation to work performed by Swanson on the Law Center project.
The petition says on or about Sept. 19, 2017, Swanson Construction entered into a standard agreement with Clinton County for the construction of certain work on the law center project. The petition says Clinton County tendered all payments for work performed on the project to the Samuels Group for eventual payment to all contractors and subcontractors. The petition says subsequent to entering into the contract, Swanson was requested to perform additional work on the project.
“Moreover, Swanson incurred significant costs due to poor management of the Project resulting in construction delays and the Owner’s/Samuel Group’s delayed payment and/or non-payment of amounts owed under the Contract,” the lawsuit states.
The petition says pursuant to the contract “and as a result of costs associated with poor management and delayed payments,” Swanson furnished labor and materials and incurred costs associated with the project of over $5.6 million. The petition says Swanson remains unpaid in an amount over $619,000 “despite having fully performed the work under the Contract.”
The petition under one count alleges breach of contract against the Samuels Group and Clinton County.
“It is verily believed Clinton County paid some of the amounts owed to Swanson to Samuels Group who has failed to pay Swanson, as third party beneficiary, the amounts owed under the Contract,” the petition states. “Moreover, it is verily believed Samuels Group may have used some or all of these funds to pay contractors/materialmen or other entities unrelated to the Project and/or retained said funds for its own benefit.”
The petition also alleges a Chapter 573 claim against Clinton County. The petition says pursuant to Iowa Code, a public entity generally is required to post a bond sufficient to comply with all requirements of a contract and to ensure fulfillment of every condition. The petition contends Clinton County and/or the Samuels Group failed to provide the bond. Swanson requests judgment be entered against Clinton County.
The petition also alleges counts of unjust enrichment and quantum meruit in the petition.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said that as of Wednesday, Clinton County had not been served with the lawsuit.
“Clinton County has not been served with the lawsuit, so no comment can be made at this time,” Srp said.
