CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors authorized a $43,000 county wage study Monday.
The Supervisors voted 3-0 to proceed with a wage study by Gallagher.
In June, the Supervisors authorized Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge to seek Requests for Proposals for a wage study. The county received proposals, one from Gallagher and one from RSM.
The county had two proposals from Gallagher to consider, Aldridge said. One study was $40,000 and the second was $60,000, requiring an extra $20,000 for creating job descriptions, Aldridge said.
Supervisors also had to decide whether to include elected officials in the study for an additional $3,000, Aldridge said. Gallagher would have more contact with elected officials and department heads if Gallagher analyzes the job descriptions, Aldridge said.
Aldridge has been actively refreshing job descriptions, Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp said. "The revisions I've seen have been great," Srp said.
"And I guess I'm questioning how much more value are they going to add to that after you've already been through them. And do we really justify the extra $20,000? To me it's a little bit of a stretch," said Srp.
Aldridge has job descriptions for three departments already completed, she said. Other departments are reviewing job descriptions, and Aldridge needs to meet with them, she said.
It's important for departments to make sure the job duties are written within the job description, Aldridge said.
County elected officials do not have job descriptions because their duties are listed in Iowa Code, Aldridge said. Gallagher will need to review Iowa Code for the job duties of each elected official, she said, but the company would not provide a pay grade for elected officials as it would for other county employees, Aldridge said.
"One of the things that's important is getting us a pay grade so that we have a minimum, a mid of the grade and a maximum," Aldridge said. "So that elected officials and department heads with people having direct experience can bring them in not at this minimum amount. Because I do feel it is a struggle to recruit when you tell somebody this is our only rate of pay that you have to start at," she said.
"And it will give managers and department heads and elected officials a little more control over hiring. But electeds, you're obviously not going to have that. You're just going to have your pay," Aldridge said.
The county has a compensation commission in place to determine elected official salaries, Srp said. The county has elected officials taking on varying responsibilities depending on the office.
"I think that can be said for all of them. Some maybe more than others but everybody has stepped up in some way here in Clinton County," Srp said.
"And are all those things going to be valued as part of that analysis?...I guess I'm concerned whether it's really going to be a good representative," Srp said.
The county could have elected officials list duties in addition to those outlined in Iowa Code, Aldridge said.
Board Chairman Tom Determann said the analysis should be geared toward other elected officials and not as much toward the Supervisors. Many counties pay elected officials the exact same dollar amount, Determann said, but all elected officials have different duties.
Aldridge said elected officials could leave and certain duties could be taken away. It may be difficult to go back and pull money away from the position if that happened, she said.
This would be trickier to do with an elected official than a regular employee, Aldridge said.
The county can deal with that situation when it becomes an issue, County Treasurer Dustin Johnson said.
Board Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. supported proceeding with the study for $43,000 to include analysis for elected officials.
Aldridge also sees benefits in analyzing elected official salaries. "We all know that staff will say, ... they're not going to get evaluated but ours is," Aldridge said. "Just to try to maybe squash that feeling would probably be beneficial. And knowing that their boss's salaries were looked at and justified," she said.
"And, like you said, the sheriff's office, his people are completely tied into him by Code. They can't make more than him. So probably would be smart," Aldridge said.
Srp doesn't know how much the Supervisors will look at the data results, he said. While he is sure they will review the results, they will not have the same opportunity as the compensation commission to be active with the results, he said.
"I think we just need to plan to share any of those results for an extra data set of information for them to consider when they're making their recommendations back to us," Srp said.
Determann said he thinks the compensation commission will appreciate having the information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.