CLINTON — Several felony sexual abuse charges were dismissed last week against an Illinois man who was deemed incompetent to stand trial.
District Court Judge John Telleen ordered Thursday that a case against Kenneth A. Brown, 20, of Moline, Illinois, be dismissed, noting a Feb. 9 report that concluded that Brown is not competent to stand trial and further efforts to restore him to competency would be unsuccessful.
The case was dismissed with costs assessed to the State.
Brown was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.
Telleen suspended proceedings in July and ordered that Brown undergo a psychiatric competency evaluation to determine whether Brown was suffering from a mental disorder preventing him from appreciating the charge, understanding the proceedings or assisting effectively in his defense.
District Court Judge Mark Lawson ruled in September, after reviewing an August report, that Brown was suffering from a mental disorder which may prevent Brown from appreciating the charge, understanding the proceedings or assisting effectively in his defense. A restoration evaluation was necessary, the order said.
