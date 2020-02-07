CLINTON — Clinton County officials reacted this week to a ruling filed by the Iowa Utilities Board regarding an Alliant Pipeline project.
The ruling says that in September 2015, the Interstate Power and Light Company filed a petition with the Iowa Utilities Board that included a land restoration plan for a natural gas pipeline permit to construct the Clinton Lateral. In August 2016, the Utilities Board issued an order granting IPL a natural gas pipeline permit and eminent domain authority to construct the pipeline on James Boysen’s property.
IPL completed construction of the pipeline in 2017. Boysen, in March 2019, filed an informal complaint with the Utilities Board regarding restoration of his property after IPL’s pipeline construction on his land in Clinton County.
Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf told county supervisors Monday that the issue the county must now consider relates to phase two, petition, construction and land restoration. The ruling says the county boards of supervisors and county engineer continue to be active participants, as they receive copies of the land restoration plan from the utility.
They also cause an on-site inspection for compliance with standards adopted to be performed at any pipeline construction project in the county by contracting for the services of a licensed professional engineer.
Clinton County Engineer Todd Kinney cited the ruling conclusion, which says both Boysen and the IPL are required to discuss what needs to be done to fix Boysen’s land. “The board is saying that regardless of what phases the IPL or Bosen believe they’re in, it says both parties are required to have a conversation about what needs to be done to fix Boysen’s land,” Kinney said.
“Boysen and IPL are supposed to present evidence back and forth. If they don’t come to an agreement for remediation of damages then Mr. Boysen provides his complaints and corresponding documentation to the board to see if the board wants to consider filing to the Iowa Public Utilities Board a complaint,” Kinney said.
Wolf said that while the issue was being decided by the Iowa Utilities Board, Boysen and the utility reignited their complaints and correspondence. While speaking with counsel for the utility, Wolf got the impression they were earnestly negotiating, he said.
Wolf said the county needs to know if Boysen wants the Clinton County Board of Supervisors to make a decision and what Boysen wants the Board of Supervisors to rule on.
“I don’t know if we’ve got enough specifics from him,” Wolf said. “I noticed in the ruling here that they were talking about some things that may have raised some issues in filings.
“And it appeared that he had made new filings with the Iowa Public Utilities Board that I just wanted to make sure we had covered,” Wolf said. “Because it does suggest that if we make a decision and he’s not satisfied with it, he may have a right of action against our board. So I wanted to be able to defend our board with whatever specific action you made.”
