CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center will offer a new session of its lifestyle medicine education program, the Complete Health Improvement Program, starting Thursday, Jan. 30.
CHIP is designed to help people make long-lasting lifestyle changes by addressing the causes of chronic disease, MercyOne said this week. It teaches clients how to use lifestyle as medicine.
CHIP was developed in 1998 and was introduced at MercyOne Clinton in October 2015. The program has influenced more than 60,000 participants across the United States and more than 80 participants have graduated from the program at MercyOne Clinton, the organization said.
On average, a national study said, participants of CHIP lowered their body mass indices by 3.2 percent, total cholesterol by 19.8 percent and triglycerides by 44.1 percent and have decreased their blood pressure and body fat levels.
The program will begin Jan. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center's north campus and will continue each Tuesday and Thursday through April 23.
A registered dietitian and a certified wellness coach from MercyOne teach the classes in a group setting, using behavior change and self-discovery tools to help participants form new habits and make better choices, MercyOne said.
The program is led by local instructors with videos and workbooks developed by leaders in the field of lifestyle medicine. The program doesn't focus only on the way people eat and move, but also on whole person health, which includes stress management, sleep, self-worth, emotional well-being and happiness.
As part of the program, participants will receive pre- and post-health assessments, tool kits (workbook, cookbook and textbook), a grocery store tour and food samples.
For more information or to register for CHIP, call 244-5801.
