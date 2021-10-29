GRAND MOUND — Representatives of Ranger Power responded to multiple community concerns about their proposed solar project in Grand Mound during Wednesday’s Iowa Utilities Board meeting, including the impact on non-participating landowners, the decommissioning process and the potential impact four-laning U.S. 30 could have on the proposed project.
The purpose of Wednesday’s Iowa Utilities Board meeting in Grand Mound was to provide information regarding Hawkeye Solar LLC and Hatchling Solar LLC’s proposals to construct a 200-megawatt and a 50-megawatt facility in Clinton County. The requirements of Iowa Administrative Code were satisfied by the presentation and discussion, said Don Tormey, Iowa Utilities Board spokesman.
The two projects proposed to the Iowa Utilities Board compose the Hawkeye Solar project, Ranger Power Project Developer Sam O’Keefe said.
“They’re these two project entities but for all practical purposes, we’re proposing one project up to 250 megawatts combined that would be constructed in this community,” O’Keefe said.
Ranger Power expects to occupy around 1,500 acres of privately owned farmland around the City of Grand Mound if the project moves forward, O’Keefe said earlier this month. Participation in the project is voluntary, O’Keefe stressed. The company works with private landowners to negotiate easements, he said.
The Iowa Utilities Board is a regulator for the project, O’Keefe said. Clinton County is also a regulator through its zoning ordinance, he said.
“It’s only because we have gotten a certain distance through the interconnection process and build the community support we have and establish these relationships with so many land owners that we feel comfortable going through this fairly involved permitting process here for the next many months,” O’Keefe said.
There are multiple county requirements they would need to comply with if the projects goes forward, O’Keefe said.
Multiple community members expressed concerns and asked questions about the project proposal at Wednesday’s meeting. Multiple neighboring landowners who are not participating in the project expressed concerns about the project. One concern raised was the sound inverters make and the potential impact on non-participating neighboring landowners.
It is true that inverters make an audible noise, Ranger Power Senior Developer Andrew Hamilton said. The remainder of the facility, including the solar panels, do not make noise, he said.
“The amount of noise they actually make is actually very low,” Hamilton said. “As a matter of practical design, these facilities are generally done in a way, we will do this, where we place the inverters away from the perimeter of the project such that if you were to be standing outside of the fence line, you would not notice any difference in ambient sound.”
They plan on doing a formal sound study to show the amount of sound emitted from the inverters and the impact on the surrounding area, Hamilton said.
Hamilton noted one of the concerns people have is if the company that implements the project is no longer around during the course of the project, that nobody will be responsible for cleaning up. A big part of the permitting process is going to involve a decommissioning plan, which will include a financial posting to ensure the plant can be removed without being an economic burden on the community in case the project does not go as planned, Hamilton said.
Greg Gannon, who lives a couple miles away from the proposed project area, questioned who would execute the decommissioning plan if the project is not financially successful.
If that were the case, it would be up to the community to make that decision, Hamilton said.
“If the company is no longer around or the project is no longer viable, then I would think that you would want to have the flexibility to select whomever to do the removal for the disposal of the project.”
It is generally more efficient to have the county hold the funds and make that decision, he said.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will review the company’s proposal and analysis and decide if it is sufficient before granting a permit where construction would be able to begin, O’Keefe said.
“This is something that we will absolutely expect to discuss with you at length over the next many months before a permit’s issued and the project moves into construction,” O’Keefe said.
This was the first time Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. heard that it would be back onto the Supervisors to decide when to decommission something, he said Wednesday. The Supervisors have already had conversations regarding decommissioning and what the dollar amount could be, Irwin said. He noted they also have another potential solar project south of Low Moor and a potential wind project in northeast Clinton County from Goose Lake to the river.
“We’re having lots and lots of small conversations which are going to lead to more of these conversations in the very, very near future,” Irwin said.
Representatives of Ranger Power were also asked about what affect the potential four-laning of Highway 30 could have on the project. They are aware of the possibility conceptually but have not seen any formal documentation on the plan, O’Keefe said. Ranger Power is not trying to get in anyone’s way and is trying to find a more formal documented plan, he said. They are in the process of researching it, he added.
Irwin reached out to the Iowa Department of Transportation to ask questions about right of way for Highway 30 and what the plans are, he said.
“They will not give a straight answer,” Irwin said. “The first answer was we will not give you that information because there’s no plans to expand it as of now. I did get some feedback from somebody else after I pushed and (County Engineer) Todd Kinney got involved. Todd Kinney’s been very helpful. That we may get some. I’m hoping to get some direction to move forward with to kind of get some different setbacks.”
Irwin’s frustration for a long time has been that Clinton County has been left behind on four-laning Highway 30, he said.
The Board of Supervisors agenda for Monday’s board meeting includes a solar projects update under discussion with possible action. Formal action and motions begin at 9:15 a.m. The meeting is held in Conference Room B at the Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton.
