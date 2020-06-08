DEWITT — The DeWitt City Council has approved spending up to $250,000 on street and alley repairs this summer.
The bulk of the work will include crack sealing on many of DeWitt’s primary concrete streets, including 11th Street, Sixth Avenue, Maynard Way and 14th Avenue, Mackin Drive, and Fifth Avenue. The work’s scope also includes many of the off-shoot roads in the downtown district.
“Most of the older concrete streets are included in (the work),” said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner.
The council and Lindner had previously discussed the expected downturn in road repair funding next year due to drops in sales and road use taxes. Lindner said that was considered when determining how much the city could spend.
“Compared to last year the $250,000 is a pretty conservative number,” Lindner said.
In 2019, the council authorized public works to engage in street repairs not to exceed $600,000. The majority of that amount was put toward asphalt patching and a pavement project at Elmwood Cemetery.
Brookview Drive speeding
A number of residents living on Brookview Drive on DeWitt’s north side expressed concern with speeders in their neighborhood.
The road connects Eighth Avenue and Sixth Avenue with the western side of town and Maynard Way and 14th Avenue.
Andrew Goodall, who lives in the area, addressed the City Council about his observations.
“It feels like the speeds keep increasing, Goodall said. “Some of my neighbors feel the same way. Some of us do not let our kids play in the front yard because of the speeds.”
Lindner said motorists entering town from the north sometimes use Brookview Drive as a cut-through route to the northwest portion of town.
The city currently has a temporary radar system installed on the street to gather data.
“We will bring that data back to the council in the future,” Lindner said.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the second budget amendment of fiscal year 2019-20. The amendment includes insurance reimbursements for roof repairs, grant funds received, increased connection fees for new houses, street maintenance contracts, a new mower for the sewer plant, police department software, and adjustments to capital projects, including the Frances Banta Waggoner Community Library, the 2019 street project and water treatment facility enhancements.
• Released a property lien on 205 E. Eighth St. that was in place for the installation of a sidewalk that was part of the 2014 Eighth Street reconstruction project. The lien of $466.60 was paid in full.
• Released a property lien on 137 Eighth St. that was in place for the installation of a sidewalk that was a part of the 2014 Eighth Street reconstruction project. The lien of $303.40 was paid in full.
• Approved a fund transfer from the local option sales tax funds to the library expansion project fund to pay for alley work in conjunction with the Frances Banta Waggoner Community Library expansion. The City Council previously determined that $50,000 of LOST funds could be utilized to construct the new alley on the west side of City Hall as a part of the library expansion.
• Released the city’s mortgage on properties along 17th Street and 18th Avenue managed by Hafner Brothers Construction. The home builder has been repaying the city on a loan as each property is sold. With the sale of 1718 17th St., Hafner Brothers made its last payment of $28,000.
• Approved a change order for the Frances Banta Waggoner Community Library expansion project for $970.
• Approved increasing the pay of the children’s librarian at the library from $13.89 per hour to $15.55.
