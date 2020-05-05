CLINTON — For Pella’s Rick Phillips, the decision to run for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District is “a push-back” to the rise of communism, socialism and marxism in the United States, as well as an objection to the Islamic and LGBT agendas.
Phillips hopes to educate the public about those issues and make sure citizens retain their constitutional republic and their civil liberties, he said in an interview last month.
The semi-retired vacuum cleaner repairman is married and has five children, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 1996 and for Mahaska County Sheriff in 2004.
“I’ve been voting ever since I was 18,” Phillips said. A lifelong Republican, Phillips first voted for Ronald Reagan.
“I said after the sheriff run [that] I would never run again,” Phillips said, but circumstances changed his mind.
“I kind of like my life and liberties and making decisions,” Phillips said. “[I’m] not keen on having other groups, even the government, make those decisions.”
The 2nd Congressional District is currently represented by Democrat Dave Loebsack, who is not running for reelection. Phillips is one of five Iowans vying for the Republican nomination in the June 2 primary election.
Rita Hart is running unopposed for the seat on the Democratic primary ballot.
Phillips thinks Republicans can win the seat. “I have been, probably, to over 6,000 doors during the process of getting on the ballot and talking to folks. You never know who’s going to answer the door.”
Many of the doors were opened by Democrats, and some of those doors were slammed in his face, Phillips said.
But other Democrats are not happy with their party. Phillips said about half of those voters were going to stay home and not vote, and the other half was going to cross party lines and reconsider the Republican party.
“So, just in my mind, they have a fractured party, and I think it’s a fairly deep fracture.”
Phillip’s “number one issue” is abolishing the federal Department of Education, giving decision-making power to parents, school boards, teachers and local communities. “The federal department has been a dismal failure,” he said.
“I prefer to start creating an American identity in American children again,” Phillip said, teaching them to respect the flag, love the country and understand the constitutional government, and teaching academic basics such as reading and writing.
“My main concern is the indoctrination,” Phillips said. The least these is the LGBTQ agenda, he said. “I don’t hate these folks. I don’t want to go into anybody’s home or anybody’s bedroom. All I want to do is keep that agenda away from schools, away from the libraries.
“Gender is not determined by what’s between your ears,” Phillips said. People have to be forced to accept these things, and that increases the police state.
“We want to create a moral society, where our boys can be taught to be gentlemen and good husbands and fathers,” Phillip said, and women can learn to be good wives and mothers. “I think that would fit our society better than what we have.
“We used to fight and argue over these things,” Phillips said. “Now everyone accepts them. I don’t know how the country can long sustain this.”
Phillips is also concerned about securing the country’s southern border and the rising national debt. “I was harping at an $8.4 trillion national debt, and it has since tripled. We need to do something about the size and the scope of the government.
“Anything not written in Article I of the Constitution ... needs to be kicked back down to the state and local government,” Phillips said.
The Iowa primary election is Tuesday, June 2. Voters may cast ballots only for the party to which they are registered.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker urge residents to vote by mail before June 2 rather than going to the polls.
Iowans can download an absentee request form directly from the Iowa Secretary of State website, VoterReady.Iowa.gov.
Requests must be received by the county auditor’s office by 5 p.m. Friday, May 22.
In-person absentee voting period begins Monday, May 4.
For more information about the June 2 primary, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.
