CLINTON — The state of Iowa and defense counsel agreed to modify bond for a Clinton woman charged with two felony drug charges, if and when certain conditions are met.
Clinton County District Court Judge Joel Barrows filed an order Friday on a second motion to dismiss filed by attorney Harold DeLange on behalf of Jean M. Conklin, 35, 814 12th Ave. South. The order says the parties agree to a modification of bond if and when certain conditions are met. The conditions are availability of inpatient substance abuse treatment and resolution of all out-of-county warrants. The parties also agreed Conklin would return to custody following the completion of treatment.
The second motion for bond reduction, filed by DeLange on April 28, says Conklin received an evaluation from the Eastern Iowa Region Crisis System, which called for residential treatment. The motion said Conklin arranged for residential treatment.
District Court Judge Tamra Roberts in January ordered bond remain as previously set. Bond is set in the case at $25,000, cash only.
Conklin is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, namely methamphetamine in excess of 5 grams, a Class B felony; and one count of failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
