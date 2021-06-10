gavel

CLINTON — Arraignment is set next week for a Clinton woman facing two felony drug charges. 

Jean M. Conklin, 36, 504 Sixth Ave. North, is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; and one count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony. Arraignment is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. June 17. Defense attorney Harold DeLange filed a waiver of preliminary hearing and plea of not guilty Monday. Bond is set at $25,000, cash or surety. 

According to the affidavit, at 5 p.m. Oct. 7, the Blackhawk Area Task Force conducted a controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine from Conklin utilizing a confidential source and a sworn peace officer. Conklin delivered about 8.48 grams of crystal methamphetamine in exchange for $325, the affidavit says. The package was inspected and did not have a stamp affixed to the package. 

The affidavit states the methamphetamine was sent to the Iowa Department of Public Safety DCI Criminalistics Laboratory. A report returned to the Clinton Police Department indicated the substance tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, court records state.

