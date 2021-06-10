CLINTON — Arraignment is set next week for a Clinton woman facing two felony drug charges.
Jean M. Conklin, 36, 504 Sixth Ave. North, is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; and one count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony. Arraignment is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. June 17. Defense attorney Harold DeLange filed a waiver of preliminary hearing and plea of not guilty Monday. Bond is set at $25,000, cash or surety.
According to the affidavit, at 5 p.m. Oct. 7, the Blackhawk Area Task Force conducted a controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine from Conklin utilizing a confidential source and a sworn peace officer. Conklin delivered about 8.48 grams of crystal methamphetamine in exchange for $325, the affidavit says. The package was inspected and did not have a stamp affixed to the package.
The affidavit states the methamphetamine was sent to the Iowa Department of Public Safety DCI Criminalistics Laboratory. A report returned to the Clinton Police Department indicated the substance tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, court records state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.