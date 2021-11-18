CLINTON — A Clinton woman who pleaded guilty in August to possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver was granted a suspended sentence earlier this week.
Jean M. Conklin, 36, 504 Sixth Ave. North, was sentenced Wednesday on one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine as a habitual offender, a Class C felony.
District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on Wednesday ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 15 years be suspended. Conklin was placed on supervised probation for three years unless sooner released by the Court. She was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and complete recommended treatment including aftercare, obtain a mental health evaluation and complete recommended treatment, abstain from using illegal substances, be subject to random urinalysis and maintain employment if feasible with any treatment program.
Bert ordered one count of delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, in excess of five grams, a Class B felony; and one count of failure to affix Iowa drug tax stamp as an habitual offender, a Class D felony, be dismissed with costs assessed to Conklin.
Conklin was also sentenced for violating the terms of probation in a separate case. Bert ordered Conklin continue on probation under the same terms listed in the sentencing order filed in the other felony case. The sentences in the two cases were ordered to be served concurrently.
According to the affidavit, at 5 p.m. Oct. 7, 2020, the Blackhawk Area Task Force conducted a controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine from Conklin utilizing a confidential source and a sworn peace officer. Conklin delivered about 8.48 grams of methamphetamine in exchange for $325, the affidavit says. The substance tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.