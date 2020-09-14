CLINTON — A Clinton woman pleaded guilty last week to a felony drug charge.
Jean M. Conklin, 35, 814 12th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Sept. 10 to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely methamphetamine, a Class C felony. The plea agreement says the State will dismiss one count of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony, at sentencing, with costs assessed to Conklin. The plea is an open plea and no promises are made regarding sentencing, the agreement says. Sentencing is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. Nov. 5.
According to the affidavit, at 9:18 p.m. Jan. 11, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The officer upon approaching the vehicle identified Conklin as the driver. She admitted she did not have a driver’s license and was wanted on a couple warrants. As the officer requested dispatchers to check Conklin’s information, she began to reach around the vehicle in a quick manner and asked to make some phone calls, according to court documents. Conklin was allowed to make the calls.
“Conklin continued to look around the car in a panicked manner and even stood for a couple seconds before reaching back into the car,” the affidavit states.
Conklin asked to take her possessions with her to the jail and retrieved her purse from the passenger seat and a backpack from the backseat. Dispatchers confirmed she was wanted on numerous out-of-county warrants and Conklin was arrested.
The affidavit states a search of the bags was conducted. The officer noticed suspected methamphetamine residue scattered at the bottom of Conklin’s purse.
A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle. The officer located a floral pouch with the zipper opened within the center console. The officer observed within the pouch and around it a large quantity of a white, clear, crystal-like substance and noticed the same substance scattered all over the passenger floorboard, according to court documents. The officer also saw a digital scale with some white residue and found a plastic sandwich bag that contained a clear bag that had a white, clear, crystal-like substance within the pocket on the back of the passenger seat, court records state.
Conklin was transported to the Clinton County Jail. After clearing the jail, the officer checked the back seat of the squad car where Conklin was sitting. The officer located more white and clear, crystal-like pieces on the seat and floorboard, court records state. The suspected methamphetamine from the pouch and floorboard weighed 36.6 grams without packaging. The suspected methamphetamine in the bag from the seat pocket weighed 1.8 grams with packaging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.