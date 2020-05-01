CLINTON — A Clinton woman is requesting bond reduction for the second time.
Defense attorney Harold DeLange filed a second motion for bond reduction on behalf of Jean M. Conklin, 35, 814 12th Ave. South. The motion says bond is currently set at $25,000, cash only. Conklin remains in custody because she is unable to post bond, according to the motion.
DeLange in the motion says Conklin is not a flight risk and would not pose a danger to the community. DeLange adds Conklin received an evaluation from the Eastern Iowa Region Crisis System, which is calling for residential treatment. Conklin has arranged for the residential treatment, the motion states.
A bond review hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. May 8. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. May 14.
District Court Judge Tamra Roberts in January ordered bond remain as previously set.
Conklin is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, namely methamphetamine in excess of five grams, a Class B felony; and one count of failure to affix drug tax stamp, a Class D felony.
According to the affidavit, at 9:18 p.m. Jan. 11, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The officer upon approaching the vehicle identified Conklin as the driver. She admitted she did not have a driver’s license and was wanted on a couple warrants. As the officer requested dispatchers to check Conklin’s information, she began to reach around the vehicle in a quick manner and asked to make some phone calls, according to court documents. Conklin was allowed to make the calls.
“Conklin continued to look around the car in a panicked manner and even stood for a couple seconds before reaching back into the car,” the affidavit states.
Conklin asked to take her possessions with her to the jail and retrieved her purse from the passenger seat and a backpack from the backseat. Dispatchers confirmed she was wanted on numerous out-of-county warrants and Conklin was arrested.
The affidavit states a search of the bags was conducted incident to arrest. The officer noticed suspected methamphetamine residue scattered at the bottom of Conklin’s purse.
A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle. The officer located a floral pouch with the zipper opened within the center console. The officer observed within the pouch and around it a large quantity of a white, clear, crystal-like substance and noticed the same substance scattered all over the passenger floorboard, according to court documents. The officer also observed a digital scale with some white residue and found a plastic sandwich bag that contained a clear bag that had a white, clear, crystal-like substance within the pocket on the back of the passenger seat, court records state.
Conklin was transported to the Clinton County Jail. After clearing the jail, the officer checked the back seat of the squad car where Conklin was sitting. The officer located more white and clear, crystal-like pieces on the seat and floorboard, court records state. The suspected methamphetamine from the pouch and floorboard weighed 36.6 grams without packaging. The suspected methamphetamine in the bag from the seat pocket weighed 1.8 grams with packaging.
