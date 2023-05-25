CLINTON — Connect Clinton County will host its Summer Non-Profit Summit on June 14 at the Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center.
The Summit will run from 8:15-11:45 a.m.
Connect Clinton County was created to connect every non-profit in Clinton County and help non-profits work together. The Connect Clinton County Summits are held once a quarter.
The Summit is free of charge to attend, but is asking attendees to bring school supplies to help the School Supply Project.
The center is located at the Rock Creek Marina, 3942 291st St., Camanche.
If you would like to attend or have any questions, contact Andy Green at director@clintonunitedway.org or 242-1209.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.