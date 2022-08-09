CLINTON – The Clinton County Conservation Board on Tuesday approved submitting a gaming grant application to help pay for construction of new restrooms at four of the county’s recreational areas.
The CCCB unanimously approved submitting a $75,000 grant application to the Clinton County Development Association, the nonprofit sponsor of the license for the Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton, for consideration during its fall 2022 grant round.
The Conservation Board is requesting $75,000 to pay for new vault restroom construction at Rock Creek Marina and Campground in Camanche, Folletts Park, and Malone Park and Killdeer Recreation Area, both near DeWitt. Total project cost is estimated at $135,937, according to the grant application.
The grants will be awarded in November from a funding pool, set by the CCDA at $650,000. Applicants may apply for no more than $75,000 and must show a 25% match.
CCDA grants are awarded to local organizations and charities that work to improve the overall vitality and quality of life in Clinton County through educational, social, cultural, and environmental programs and initiatives.
